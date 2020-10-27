© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YT now Full Quantum- AI Purge Pre- Events 10/31-11/11! 69-11 Antichrist Ritual Completion.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • October 27, 2020
Things are about to go dark on youtube and other platforms to follow. I do have other places I can post linked below as well as my e mail. A 3:00 video took 55 min to upload, not very convenient lol
The 911- 23 46 69 ritual is at its final stage. A major shift will occur I believe within the 10/31-11/11 time frame. Be prayed up and prepared as you are led. Be wise as serpents but gentle as doves and put on the whole armour of God! Ephesians 6:10-20. (study it) Our salvation comes through one, Jesus Christ alone! The Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world! The door is going to close sooner than we can imagine, do you know Jesus? Personally? I pray you do, because you need him. May His grace and peace be with you all!
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/c...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/man...
email; kam weld at ya hoo .com
God bless you!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
The 911- 23 46 69 ritual is at its final stage. A major shift will occur I believe within the 10/31-11/11 time frame. Be prayed up and prepared as you are led. Be wise as serpents but gentle as doves and put on the whole armour of God! Ephesians 6:10-20. (study it) Our salvation comes through one, Jesus Christ alone! The Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world! The door is going to close sooner than we can imagine, do you know Jesus? Personally? I pray you do, because you need him. May His grace and peace be with you all!
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/c...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/man...
email; kam weld at ya hoo .com
God bless you!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.