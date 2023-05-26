TruNews Memorial Day Special: Major General Jerry Curry - Patriotism and Liberty Redefined

Today, we delve into a topic of great significance--the evolving definitions of the words 'liberty' and 'freedom' in the wake of 9/11 and the Obama & Biden administrations. In February of 2012, TruNews host Rick Wiles had the honor of speaking with retired Major General Jerry Curry.





General Curry was born in rural Pennsylvania, and after graduating from McKeesport High School, he went to work as an arc welder in the Pittsburg Steel Foundry, then enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Private at the end of the Korean War. This led to a 34-year military career, in which he worked his way up through the ranks of the infantry, retiring as a Major General. His life is detailed in his autobiography, "From Private to General, an African American Rises Through the Ranks and The Dream Continues."





Here is that classic interview by Rick Wiles with the man who was born in a town called Liberty, Major General Jerry Curry.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/29/23





