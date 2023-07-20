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P.4b My health plunge after Perth Rally for freedom; not for the squeamish MVI_1886
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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85 views • July 20, 2023

Watch P.4a here: https://www.brighteon.com/09296404-ae46-4c16-b8d9-93872be91dc2

READ DISCLAIMER BELOW the description!

I have struggled with respiratory issues for almost another 4 months, and my health took a turn for the worse after my attendance at the Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Perth on Saturday 20th May, 2023. This is the account of my health journey.

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.] Do not use nicotine in the strengths that I have used, unless you have done considerable research, and acclimatised gradually to it, but if you do, it is with your own responsibility.

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healthmedicinenicotineiodinehydrogen peroxidebromelainblack seed oillactoferrinlung infectionzincpneumoniadiarrheaoregano oilnacquercetinivermectinbudesonidedoxycyclinecolostrumnebulisingequimecbimectincurom duo fortemullein teaanti-biotic amoxycillin
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