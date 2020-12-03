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Kary Mullis -Inventor of the PCR Tests (Nobel Prize Winner) Calls the Test Worthless as a Diagnostic Test
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206 views • December 03, 2020
Dr. Tom Cowan M.D., the author of The Contagion Myth, confirms Kary Mullis' statements by noting that the package insert of the biggest manufacturer, Roche, of the PCR test states: "This test is not to be used for diagnostic purposes." which the CCD confirms in their PCR guideline manual. https://bit.ly/2Ztb5iF
Full interview may be viewed at martyleeds33.com
Why then are athletic games being shut down when healthy players test positive for a test not meant to be used as a diagnostic test?
Why are businesses being shut down because "cases" based on a test are rising when the test was never meant to be used as a diagnostic confirmation?
We are being had and the more we relent, the more their draconian shutdowns will grow. Time to cast off the fear mongering and return to normal en masse.
Full interview may be viewed at martyleeds33.com
Why then are athletic games being shut down when healthy players test positive for a test not meant to be used as a diagnostic test?
Why are businesses being shut down because "cases" based on a test are rising when the test was never meant to be used as a diagnostic confirmation?
We are being had and the more we relent, the more their draconian shutdowns will grow. Time to cast off the fear mongering and return to normal en masse.
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