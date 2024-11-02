First part lifted from Archaeological Writings of the Sanharin. Translated in 1913. Gamaliel interviews with Mary, Joseph other witnesses of Jesus aged around 26 with his friend Lazarus who in the gospel's dies and is raised by Jesus from death. 2nd part 0.43 in- A reading on text from manuscripts in Constantinople(modern Istanbul) and records of a Senatorial docket taken from the Vatican. Translated in 1913. A report by Pilate, the governor of the Roman province of Judah. Speaking of a time when he saw Jesus. 3rd part - 1.62 in From ancient writings of Caiaphas the high priest at the time of Jesus Christ 2000 years ago. How Jesus appeared in front of him, after he was resurrected. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins, and was risen according to the scriptures. Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.