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'WHO' is the WEF and UN Satanic Controlled Opposition Psyop Celebs? [19.05.2022]
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31 views • May 22, 2022
Thinks are 'connected', follow the Fucking Money and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&;t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)
MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zY8JNgIsvsyS/
'Follow The Fucking Money' - #Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
Who Control and Rule the World? JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
1,696 views May 19, 2022
Sheep Farm Studios
12.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wznvfBrKVqo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
The Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda: 'We're Comming For your Children"'
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Trauma Based Mind Control 101: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trauma+based+mind+control+101&;t=hc&va=g&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Satanic Symbolism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+Symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
'Virus' -> The name is from a Latin word meaning (“poison, slime, venom”)
MrE: What is Trauma- and Torture Based Mind Control MK-Ultra Programming ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRmKxOHiHVnU/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zY8JNgIsvsyS/
'Follow The Fucking Money' - #Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
Who Control and Rule the World? JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
1,696 views May 19, 2022
Sheep Farm Studios
12.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wznvfBrKVqo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
Keywords
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