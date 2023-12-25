Attempted takeover of the Belgrade Parliament building – RT Balkans

➡️Protesters used batons to break windows and doors of the Belgrade City Parliament and threw anything they could find into them.

➡️After a brief pause, opposition supporters made a new attempt to break into the building.

➡️According to the Serbian leader, about 3,000 people are involved in the attack.

➡️Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel are taking all measures within their jurisdiction to maintain public order, peace, and the safety of all citizens. However, according to the Prime Minister of Serbia, they have been ordered not to react to provocations to avoid bloodshed.