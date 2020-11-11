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UK Column News - 11th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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64 views • November 13, 2020
UK Column News - 11th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/EDUIS2kUCbA
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - MHRA Seek AI To Deal With All the Adverse Vaccine Reactions
Sources:
********
TED 506291-2020: - https://archive.is/2JXqO#selection-1161.0-1173.154
05:21 - Pfizer Announce mRNA Vaccine
Sources:
********
Axios Article: - https://archive.is/qLDfz
08:06 - Shelley Tasker Interview - What Is Going On In The NHS?
Sources:
********
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/78VGf
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.is/Rh6eq
BNC Dr's Article: - https://archive.is/XwOkH
Special Constable Resignation Notice: -
https://twitter.com/jadenozzz/status/1324078666821849089
19:20 - Military On Our Streets
Sources:
********
Video Of Military: -
https://twitter.com/Mrtdogg/status/1326123542757445632
23:03 - Behaviour Modification Towards Taking Your Vaccine
Sources:
********
BIT Slovakia Article: - https://archive.is/7KUcB
Full BIT Report: -
https://www.bi.team/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Slovakia-COVID-19-Population-Testing-Report.pdf
ID 2020 Webinar: -
https://id2020.org/summit/2020-id2020-summit-sessions-webinar-series
The Commons Project - Common Pass: - https://thecommonsproject.org/commonpass
Sunderland Echo Article: - https://archive.is/v9yRr
28:41 - SAGE Conflict Of Interest
Sources:
********
Dr Zoe Harcombe Article: -
https://www.zoeharcombe.com/2020/11/sage-conflicts-of-interest/
Cabinet Office Image: - https://archive.is/6lZbm
Spi-B Report: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201109083750/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/933228/S0829_SPI-B_-_Increasing_adherence_to_Covid-19_preventative_behaviours_among_young_people.pdf
38:02 - Tracking Links
40:23- Wilfred Wong Arrested
Sources:
********
Mirror Article: - https://archive.is/2siJQ
North Wales Chronicle: -
https://www.northwaleschronicle.co.uk/news/18852118.anglesey-knifepoint-child-abduction-six-people-custody/
UK Column Search Page: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node
Wilfred Wong Interview: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-live-satanic-ritual-abuse
47:48 - The WEF's Green Horizon
Sources:
********
Green Horizon Summit: -
https://www.weforum.org/events/green-horizon-summit-the-pivotal-role-of-finance-2020
Mark Carney Statement: -
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-green-horizon-summit/
Mark Carney Previous Statement: -
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-green-horizon-summit/
Guidance On Green Finance: - https://archive.is/SONXA
Green Finance Institute: -
https://www.greenfinanceinstitute.co.uk/about-us/
54:54 - Farage Marketing
56:20 - How To Get Locked Out of Twitter
Sources:
********
Apparently Offending Article: - https://archive.is/v7rQu
58:02 - Hychacking Remembrance To Push You Political Agenda
Sources:
********
Cenotaph Banner: -
https://twitter.com/BurnsideNotTosh/status/1326481369514565634
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/EDUIS2kUCbA
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - MHRA Seek AI To Deal With All the Adverse Vaccine Reactions
Sources:
********
TED 506291-2020: - https://archive.is/2JXqO#selection-1161.0-1173.154
05:21 - Pfizer Announce mRNA Vaccine
Sources:
********
Axios Article: - https://archive.is/qLDfz
08:06 - Shelley Tasker Interview - What Is Going On In The NHS?
Sources:
********
BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/78VGf
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.is/Rh6eq
BNC Dr's Article: - https://archive.is/XwOkH
Special Constable Resignation Notice: -
https://twitter.com/jadenozzz/status/1324078666821849089
19:20 - Military On Our Streets
Sources:
********
Video Of Military: -
https://twitter.com/Mrtdogg/status/1326123542757445632
23:03 - Behaviour Modification Towards Taking Your Vaccine
Sources:
********
BIT Slovakia Article: - https://archive.is/7KUcB
Full BIT Report: -
https://www.bi.team/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Slovakia-COVID-19-Population-Testing-Report.pdf
ID 2020 Webinar: -
https://id2020.org/summit/2020-id2020-summit-sessions-webinar-series
The Commons Project - Common Pass: - https://thecommonsproject.org/commonpass
Sunderland Echo Article: - https://archive.is/v9yRr
28:41 - SAGE Conflict Of Interest
Sources:
********
Dr Zoe Harcombe Article: -
https://www.zoeharcombe.com/2020/11/sage-conflicts-of-interest/
Cabinet Office Image: - https://archive.is/6lZbm
Spi-B Report: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201109083750/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/933228/S0829_SPI-B_-_Increasing_adherence_to_Covid-19_preventative_behaviours_among_young_people.pdf
38:02 - Tracking Links
40:23- Wilfred Wong Arrested
Sources:
********
Mirror Article: - https://archive.is/2siJQ
North Wales Chronicle: -
https://www.northwaleschronicle.co.uk/news/18852118.anglesey-knifepoint-child-abduction-six-people-custody/
UK Column Search Page: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node
Wilfred Wong Interview: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-live-satanic-ritual-abuse
47:48 - The WEF's Green Horizon
Sources:
********
Green Horizon Summit: -
https://www.weforum.org/events/green-horizon-summit-the-pivotal-role-of-finance-2020
Mark Carney Statement: -
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-green-horizon-summit/
Mark Carney Previous Statement: -
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-green-horizon-summit/
Guidance On Green Finance: - https://archive.is/SONXA
Green Finance Institute: -
https://www.greenfinanceinstitute.co.uk/about-us/
54:54 - Farage Marketing
56:20 - How To Get Locked Out of Twitter
Sources:
********
Apparently Offending Article: - https://archive.is/v7rQu
58:02 - Hychacking Remembrance To Push You Political Agenda
Sources:
********
Cenotaph Banner: -
https://twitter.com/BurnsideNotTosh/status/1326481369514565634
Keywords
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