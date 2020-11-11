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UK Column News - 11th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 11th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/EDUIS2kUCbA

Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.

00:20 - MHRA Seek AI To Deal With All the Adverse Vaccine Reactions

Sources:
********

TED 506291-2020: - https://archive.is/2JXqO#selection-1161.0-1173.154

05:21 - Pfizer Announce mRNA Vaccine

Sources:
********

Axios Article: - https://archive.is/qLDfz

08:06 - Shelley Tasker Interview - What Is Going On In The NHS?

Sources:
********

BBC Article 001: - https://archive.is/78VGf

BBC Article 002: - https://archive.is/Rh6eq

BNC Dr's Article: - https://archive.is/XwOkH

Special Constable Resignation Notice: -
https://twitter.com/jadenozzz/status/1324078666821849089

19:20 - Military On Our Streets

Sources:
********

Video Of Military: -
https://twitter.com/Mrtdogg/status/1326123542757445632

23:03 - Behaviour Modification Towards Taking Your Vaccine

Sources:
********

BIT Slovakia Article: - https://archive.is/7KUcB

Full BIT Report: -
https://www.bi.team/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Slovakia-COVID-19-Population-Testing-Report.pdf

ID 2020 Webinar: -
https://id2020.org/summit/2020-id2020-summit-sessions-webinar-series

The Commons Project - Common Pass: - https://thecommonsproject.org/commonpass

Sunderland Echo Article: - https://archive.is/v9yRr

28:41 - SAGE Conflict Of Interest

Sources:
********

Dr Zoe Harcombe Article: -
https://www.zoeharcombe.com/2020/11/sage-conflicts-of-interest/

Cabinet Office Image: - https://archive.is/6lZbm

Spi-B Report: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201109083750/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/933228/S0829_SPI-B_-_Increasing_adherence_to_Covid-19_preventative_behaviours_among_young_people.pdf

38:02 - Tracking Links


40:23- Wilfred Wong Arrested

Sources:
********

Mirror Article: - https://archive.is/2siJQ

North Wales Chronicle: -
https://www.northwaleschronicle.co.uk/news/18852118.anglesey-knifepoint-child-abduction-six-people-custody/

UK Column Search Page: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node

Wilfred Wong Interview: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-live-satanic-ritual-abuse

47:48 - The WEF's Green Horizon

Sources:
********

Green Horizon Summit: -
https://www.weforum.org/events/green-horizon-summit-the-pivotal-role-of-finance-2020

Mark Carney Statement: -
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-green-horizon-summit/

Mark Carney Previous Statement: -
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-green-horizon-summit/

Guidance On Green Finance: - https://archive.is/SONXA

Green Finance Institute: -
https://www.greenfinanceinstitute.co.uk/about-us/

54:54 - Farage Marketing

56:20 - How To Get Locked Out of Twitter

Sources:
********

Apparently Offending Article: - https://archive.is/v7rQu


58:02 - Hychacking Remembrance To Push You Political Agenda

Sources:
********

Cenotaph Banner: -
https://twitter.com/BurnsideNotTosh/status/1326481369514565634
Keywords
militaryvaccinearrestslovakiaextinction rebellionsranhssagetrackingadverse reactionpfizermark carneycoronaviruswilfred wongmrnacommon passcenotaphspecial constablebehaviour modificationgreen horizon
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