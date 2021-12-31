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Why The Covert Violation Is The Most Dangerous
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30 views • December 31, 2021
The covert violation of consent is just the more sophisticated model. The abuse is disguised as "for your own good", "for public safety", "to protect you". The covert form of abuse can go so much farther before people realize what's happening because they've been slowly and gradually groomed into it. That's why it's far more dangerous.
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
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