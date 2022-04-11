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Live with Dr. Bryan Ardis
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5564 views • April 11, 2022
Laura-Lynn, March 21, 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis, whom I met in San Diego a few weeks ago, joins me to talk about many current topics today, including: Artur Pawlowski, Remdesivir & more Covid News!
Follow Dr. Ardis by visiting his website at the link here: https://thedrardisshow.com/
All of my content is completely, 100% viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness and generosity to keep information like this coming!
“Fear is the Virus” T-Shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
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Dr. Bryan Ardis, whom I met in San Diego a few weeks ago, joins me to talk about many current topics today, including: Artur Pawlowski, Remdesivir & more Covid News!
Follow Dr. Ardis by visiting his website at the link here: https://thedrardisshow.com/
All of my content is completely, 100% viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness and generosity to keep information like this coming!
“Fear is the Virus” T-Shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
• L I N K S •
► DONATE AT: http://www.lauralynn.tv/
► E-TRANSFER: [email protected]
► TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
► FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
► PARLER: @LauraLynnTT
► BITCHUTE: www.bitchute.com/lauralynntylerthompson
► TWITCH: www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
► DLIVE: www.dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
► ODYSEE: Odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT
► GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn
► LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson-84288411/
► FLOTE: www.flote.app/LauraLynn
► RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/lauralynntylerthompson
► MOBCRUSH: www.mobcrush.com/laura-lynn
► LIBRTI: https://www.librti.com/mrs-laura-l-thompson
► GAB: https://gab.com/LauraLynnLovesLife
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