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In 2020 This Fauci Video Went Viral on TikTok - It Was Then Banned: Did He Speak Too Much Truth?
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100 views • January 21, 2022
Donald Trump announced Operation Warp Speed in April 2020. Pfizer had already started developing a Covid vaccine in January 2020, well before the Coronavirus was going like wildfire in the rest of the world. By December 2020, the FDA approved (for emergency use only) Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. All were developed and approved for use in less than a year. Meanwhile, in March 2020 Anthony Fauci was filmed telling us that it would take 6 to 8 months to test the vaccines on humans in a clinical trial and another year to a year and a half to see how safe they were to use on the general public. That would mean that by Fauci's standards the vaccines would not be ready for mass distribution until late 2022 or early 2023. Fauci in the same video stated that the vaccines when combined with an actual virus may actually harm people as opposed to protecting people. That video was going viral on Tik Tok in the Spring of 2020 when the social media platform took it down after being viewed by over 30,000 TikTokers. The question remains: Did Tik Tok delete this actual 'truth telling' video of Fauci so that Operation Warp Speed and the FDA lay claim to have a vaccine ready and in the distribution before the end of 2020 to make then President Trump look good, thus giving him his legacy at the expense of millions and millions of people's safety?
Related video:
Kim Iversen: FEND FOR YOURSELF! Fauci & CDC Haven ABANDONED The Covid+ In A Crime Against HUMANITY
The Hill
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GrFKef23CoI&;feature=youtu.be
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Related video:
Kim Iversen: FEND FOR YOURSELF! Fauci & CDC Haven ABANDONED The Covid+ In A Crime Against HUMANITY
The Hill
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GrFKef23CoI&;feature=youtu.be
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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