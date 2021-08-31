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Interview with Nurse Erin
Face The Facts
Face The Facts
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132 views • August 31, 2021
In this video, we discuss what it was like to be on the front lines of the initial COVID-19 outbreak and how the facts of the medical system's mismanagement are being suppressed.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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