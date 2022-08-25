One of the Most Egregious Governmental Actions Yet | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch | 08/24/22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[MIRROR]
✝️ Dutch Sheets ✝️
Much of today’s post was based on information obtained from Child and Parental Rights Campaign’s website (http://childparentrights.org/title-IX/) and used by permission.
https://rumble.com/v1h4sc5-one-of-the-most-egregious-governmental-actions-yet-give-him-15-daily-prayer.html
✝️ https://dutchsheets.org/
✝️ https://www.givehim15.com/
↕️ RELAY BY ↕️
✝️ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
✝️ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚬ https://truthparadigm.tv
⚬ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
↕️ RELAY CHANNELS ↕️
✝️https://rumble.com/c/scripture
✝️https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/1zAHpKxpJMl2/
✝️https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5725df65-c930-4a9b-95ba-6fc2eed13d88?index=1
✝️https://tv.gab.com/playlist/scripture-learning-62531503dcf39a2c7fa9ea3d
✝️https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=%23scripturetruth
✝️https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/04_bMl2o3XbvTkozFA.html/list/7iU3MSfUPNvTk3M
➡️ Credit(s): https://sources.truthparadigm.net
#ChildRights, #ParentalRights, #DutchSheets, #GiveHim15, #GiveHimFifteen, #Ministry, #God, #Truth, #TruthFreedomHealth, #Prophecy, #Hallelujah, #God, #Jesus, #Christ, #Proverbs, #Kingdom, #ChristWarrior, #Faith, #Religion, #prayer, #sin, #Justice, #bible, #verses, #scripture, #pray4theworld, #amen, #faithoverfear, #love, #BibleProject, #Gospel, #ReTruth, #Discernment, #TreasureMap