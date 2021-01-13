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IV. MMS ALL AROUND US: A ClO2 wearable badge that can protect you from Viruses & other Pathogens
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269 views • January 13, 2021
What a great idea! Put small amounts of Chlorine Dioxide on a wearable badge to protect you from bacteria, fungus, viruses and even parasites. This is possible because ClO2 is safe and effective in small amounts to have around you and even to inhale.
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Download my free ebook:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UxUMfJnkDmHEZBiDqV7gI0PHcXr0GVag/view?usp=sharing
My Social Media Sites:
MEWE
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
TELEGRAM
Chlorine Dioxide Truth (Further Light & Knowledge)
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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