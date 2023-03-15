Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Mar 11, 2023] Sat Nite Live - Flat Earth Debate With Flat Earth Dave (David Weiss) [Good Luck America]
62 views
channel image
DITRH Interviews
Published Yesterday |

I cut this video down to avoid Youtube issues. The entire interview is here - link to Uncut Version:https://rumble.com/v2csbsv-sat-nite-live-flat-earth-debate-with-flat-earth-dave-david-weiss.html

Here is Flat Earther Dave Info and Links:

Hi Rick,

Thank you for inviting me onto your show.

All my social media and links can be found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com

 If you can link that in your description it would be greatly appreciated.


Direct Link to The Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app - https://qrco.de/bbizVA


More videos:

• Elon Musk FRAUD https://odysee.com/ElonMuskExposed:c

• 102 year old Ruth was taught the Earth was flat in the 1920s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wt5qSwinIs&list=PLEzivhxtxgbv2hEBOrfkjHnRnpbH9hlXR&index

Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket