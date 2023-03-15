[Mar 11, 2023] Sat Nite Live - Flat Earth Debate With Flat Earth Dave (David Weiss) [Good Luck America]

I cut this video down to avoid Youtube issues. The entire interview is here - link to Uncut Version:https://rumble.com/v2csbsv-sat-nite-live-flat-earth-debate-with-flat-earth-dave-david-weiss.html
Here is Flat Earther Dave Info and Links:
Hi Rick,
Thank you for inviting me onto your show.
All my social media and links can be found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com
If you can link that in your description it would be greatly appreciated.
Direct Link to The Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app - https://qrco.de/bbizVA
More videos:
• Elon Musk FRAUD https://odysee.com/ElonMuskExposed:c
• 102 year old Ruth was taught the Earth was flat in the 1920s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wt5qSwinIs&list=PLEzivhxtxgbv2hEBOrfkjHnRnpbH9hlXR&index
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.