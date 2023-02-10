Flight over Parnassus City (St. Petersburg)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP4zn-bkOIQ
Parnassus, St. Petersburg. Drone video.Historical district in the north of St. Petersburg, the largest residential complex overlooking the Shuvalovsky Park.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws