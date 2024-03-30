2/8/2024 10:00 AM



Wonderful praise report for the morning.



Herson Haniel Hernandez Lopez was picked up by BP and is now reunited with his mother safely.



I spoke to the father this morning. They are together they are safe they will be processed and sent to him in Florida.



Thank you everyone for praying and sharing. All credit, glory, and honor to our Heavenly Father.



#ChristIsKingOfKings



To support my work doing child search and rescue

https://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2











