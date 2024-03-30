Create New Account
Praise Report
2/8/2024  10:00 AM

Wonderful praise report for the morning.

Herson Haniel Hernandez Lopez  was picked up by BP and is now reunited with his mother safely.

I spoke to the father this morning. They are together they are safe they will be processed and sent to him in Florida.

Thank you everyone for praying and sharing. All credit, glory, and honor to our Heavenly Father.

#ChristIsKingOfKings

