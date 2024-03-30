2/8/2024 10:00 AM
Wonderful praise report for the morning.
Herson Haniel Hernandez Lopez was picked up by BP and is now reunited with his mother safely.
I spoke to the father this morning. They are together they are safe they will be processed and sent to him in Florida.
Thank you everyone for praying and sharing. All credit, glory, and honor to our Heavenly Father.
#ChristIsKingOfKings
To support my work doing child search and rescue
https://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.