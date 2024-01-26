UN’s Next Goals: End National Militaries, Establish Global Military, Disarm You

The United Nations Summit of the Future is being held this September in New York City. The summit is supposed to be the biggest UN event in years, maybe even since its founding way back in 1945. Although in recent years the world organization has focused on selling the global public the climate-change bill of goods, it now appears to be bringing back an old agenda: establishing a monopoly on force. This year the globalists plan to discuss the disarmament not only of nations, but of citizens as well. In today’s episode, The New American magazine’s Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit discuss this subversive plan, which is based on a prior agenda of the globalist organization.





Conversation time stamps:





@ 11:50 | The globalists’ plan to do an end-run around national sovereignty;





@ 25:05 | Why world government is not the answer;





@ 34:03 | A deeper look at the United Nations’ “Agenda for Peace”





RELATED





Order Steve Bonta’s book Inside the United Nations: A Critical Look at the UN HERE.





Click here to download the UN’s “A New Agenda for Peace.”





Take action! Use the JBS Legislative Alert “Get US Out! of the UN — Support the Defund Act (H.R. 6645 & S. 3428)” HERE.