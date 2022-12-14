X22 REPORT Ep. 2947b - Child Traffickers Exposed,The Information War Has Moved To The Next Phase,Extreme Panic

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2947b - Dec 13, 2022

Child Traffickers Exposed,The Information War Has Moved To The Next Phase,Extreme PanicThe [DS] is being exposed. EM exposed child trafficking, pedophilia on Twitter, the people running Twitter protected it all which is a crime. The information war is moving to the next phase. The majority is no longer silent and the majority will begin to make demands using multiple bull horns. The [DS] is in extreme panic and they struggling to take back the narrative which they can not do. The election fraud and the overthrow of the government will be exposed

