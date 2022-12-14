Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2947b - Child Traffickers Exposed,The Information War Has Moved To The Next Phase,Extreme Panic
GalacticStorm
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2947b - Dec 13, 2022

Child Traffickers Exposed,The Information War Has Moved To The Next Phase,Extreme PanicThe [DS] is being exposed. EM exposed child trafficking, pedophilia on Twitter, the people running Twitter protected it all which is a crime. The information war is moving to the next phase. The majority is no longer silent and the majority will begin to make demands using multiple bull horns. The [DS] is in extreme panic and they struggling to take back the narrative which they can not do. The election fraud and the overthrow of the government will be exposed

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

