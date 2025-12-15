Jerusalem Above Mother of Us All: The Female Equation Hidden in Gal 4:26

Most Christians only ever hear Eve called “the mother of all living.”

But Paul drops something explosive in Galatians 4:26:

“But Jerusalem which is above is free, which is the mother of us all.”

Not Eve. Not Mary. Jerusalem above — the heavenly city — is “the mother of us all.”





In this video, we trace a thread most pastors never touch: Eve, the mother of all living, New Jerusalem, the mother of us all, Sirach’s “mother of all things,” and the connection to Wisdom and the Holy Spirit.





No goddess worship. No New Age. Just Scripture, carefully read.





KEY PASSAGES

• Genesis 3:20 – Eve, “the mother of all living”





• Galatians 4:26 – Jerusalem above, “the mother of us all”





• Sirach 40:1 – “Return to the mother of all living / all things”





• Proverbs 8 – Wisdom personified as “she,” source of life





• Revelation 21 – New Jerusalem as bride and mother





We follow a feminine pattern running straight through Scripture:





Eve → Wisdom → Spirit’s work → New Jerusalem as bride and mother.





This is part of the “female equation” — the hidden balance in God’s self‑revelation that modern, hyper‑masculine theology often erases. God is not a goddess, but He does choose to reveal Himself using wisdom, mother, bride, and city imagery alongside Father and Son.





Ignoring that isn’t conservative. It’s incomplete.





Voice disclaimer: The narration in this video uses an AI clone of my real voice. All the study, interpretation, and script are mine—I’m just using AI narration & images so I can produce more in-depth biblical word studies.