The War Room With Owen Shroyer - 9/29/21

Sep 29, 2021"FULL SHOW: Biden Threatens To Bankrupt Companies That Don’t Mandate Vaccines"The War Roomm With Owen ShroyerMore tyranny from the Biden Administration, if they can’t force inoculate you, then they will just fine you out of existence. White House announces massive fines for unvaccinated companies that could lead to bankruptcy. The new Democrat narrative on the spending bill defies all math and logic, as they parrot their talking point that a $3.5 trillion spending bill actually equals “zero dollars”. YouTube announces a new policy of the truth being banned from their platform. Arizona’s Attorney General signals that a criminal investigation may follow the audit results.🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥The War Room With Owen Shroyer is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday