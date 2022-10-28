My Bad-Update To My Previous Video Regarding A Looming Economic Collapse

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Yeah, so, it turns out that Brickman's predictions are pretty wrong so far. Maybe he got his dates mixed up. At any rate, we know things are only going to get worse so please bear that in mind. Nevertheless, please accept my apology for my most previous video wherein I shared Brickman's insights. In retrospect I would have tempered my thoughts regarding Brickman's thoughts and the implications of his assertions. Again, please accept my apology.