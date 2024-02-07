Col Douglas Macgregor tells TRUTH about Texas Border Crisis & WWIII Build up

Col Douglas Macgregor tells TRUTH about Texas Border Crisis | Colonel Douglas Macgregor speaks out about the need to send the US military to the Texas border now.

He goes against Scott Ritters opinion on US military defending border. We must protect the Texas border crisis from Biden.

Douglas Macgregor says world war 3 is now building as war and rumors of war are all over Europe and the Middle East. Sadly, Biden and the military industrial complex are being many of these moves. Send Troops To Texas border NOW!