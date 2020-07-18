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Coin Shortage Ushers In Social Media Style Censorship Control of Your Money
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32 views • July 18, 2020
Coin Shortage Ushers In Social Media Censorship Control of Your Money
Under this financial strangle-hold, they will not only stop you from posting your thoughts, they will stop you from access to your money to purchase groceries, pay bills, travel, etc.
Contact leaders and do not let control of your finances take the path of Facebook, YouTube and Twitter style lockouts.
Under this financial strangle-hold, they will not only stop you from posting your thoughts, they will stop you from access to your money to purchase groceries, pay bills, travel, etc.
Contact leaders and do not let control of your finances take the path of Facebook, YouTube and Twitter style lockouts.
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