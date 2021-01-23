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Dr Carrie Madej - Alarm call to the WORLD
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38557 views • January 23, 2021
Dr Carrie Madej - Alarm call to the WORLD
This woman speaks strong truth, listen to her, she knows what she's talking about, Covid 19 is a gigantic hoax geared towards human enslavement, resist this tyranny as if your lives depend on it, because it does and the lives of your families coming after you!
This woman speaks strong truth, listen to her, she knows what she's talking about, Covid 19 is a gigantic hoax geared towards human enslavement, resist this tyranny as if your lives depend on it, because it does and the lives of your families coming after you!
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