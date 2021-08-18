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⁣WE FAILED TO LISTEN. DR ARCHIE "THE ESTABLISHMENT DIDN'T WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW."
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424 views • August 18, 2021
Info that matters.

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⁣ Is "vaccines for all" bad medicine? Archie Kalokerinos told us the answer a long time ago: the medical establishment has shamefully failed to listen.
⁣"The use of vaccines is an issue that is not easy to deal with because of its complexity. The idea, of course, is to protect infants against a range of infections that can result in serious illness or death. However, there are complications that can follow vaccination. ⁣Rapid Response:Re: Bad medicine: statins. In observing the illness patterns amongst Australian Aboriginal infants, Dr Archie Kalokerinos was able to uncover the mechanisms involved in the Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS) and the Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). In his book, published in 2008, Archie wrote:
"The use of vaccines is an issue that is not easy to deal with because of its complexity. The idea, of course, is to protect infants against a range of infections that can result in serious illness or death. However, there are complications that can follow vaccination."

Dr Kalokerinos then went on to deal with this important issue, saying:
"We all found a major subset of SIDS could be prevented by using vitamin C injections for those infants who displayed features that were becoming known as 'risk' factors. Heading this list were gastrointestinal disturbances and viral and bacterial infections. I soon found another - the administration of vaccines to sick infants which lead to the publication of a book called 'Every Second Child'. While the vitamin C recommended daily allowance might be sufficient to avoid a pre-morbid state called "scurvy", it bears no relationship to the amounts required for the body to effectively manage essential biochemical processes brought into play after vaccines, toxin exposure, malnutrition, illness or stress."

BMJ: Bad Medicine. ⁣https://www.bmj.com/content/346/bmj.f3566/rr/651418

⁣We failed to listen. Dr Archie "The establishment didn't want people to know."
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