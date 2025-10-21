BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jewish Subversive Jurisprudence: Foundations of Hate Crime Laws as Instruments of Long-Term Hegemony
Real Free News
Real Free News
17 views • 24 hours ago

This study investigates the historical and theoretical underpinnings of U.S. hate crime and immigration laws from the 1960s, analyzing their transformation by 2025. It explores key influences and evolving applications, revealing a complex framework that reshapes justice and society, prompting critical reflection on legal and cultural shifts.

Read the complete report and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/jewish-subversive-jurisprudence-theoretical

#HateCrimeLaws #JewishInfluence #CivilRights1960s #ImmigrationPolicy #LegalControl2025

Keywords
immigration lawshate crime legislationjewish legal influence1960s civil rights2025 legal trends
