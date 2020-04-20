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EP 55: Let's Go to the Sassy Quatch!
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6 views • April 20, 2020
This week we're talking all about Bigfoot...AGAIN! We checked out 3 very different but equally interesting documentaries about the elusive Sasquatch and came away with some new thoughts about what Bigfoot could be, how it's evaded capture all this time, how it avoids getting videotaped or photographed, how it communicates and we share them all with you! We hope wherever you are, you're safe and healthy!
Episode Links:
Discovering Bigfoot (2017): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7SpzTeodx0
Expedition Sasquatch (2018): https://amzn.to/3cr3i8Y
Don't Call Me Bigfoot (2020): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2nVxJikSfU
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and like our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Discovering Bigfoot (2017): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7SpzTeodx0
Expedition Sasquatch (2018): https://amzn.to/3cr3i8Y
Don't Call Me Bigfoot (2020): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2nVxJikSfU
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and like our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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