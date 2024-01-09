🌐 Unlocking the World of Pro Drugs! 🚀

Did you know that some drugs are like secret agents in your body? 🕵️
♂️ They're called pro drugs because their real power is revealed through a fascinating chemical transformation!
💊 Take heroin, for example. On its own, it's not your typical drug. But once inside your body, enzymes work their magic, turning it into something potent!
🔬 Join us in exploring the science behind pro drugs on our latest episode.
🎙️ Dr. James V. DeFrancesco, Director of the Forensic Science Program and a senior lecturer of Chemistry/Biochemistry at Loyola University Chicago, dives deep into this captivating topic.
👉 Listen to the full episode featuring Dr. James V. DeFrancesco, for mind-blowing insights! 🎧
