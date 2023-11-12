†Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Η ερμηνεία της Προσευχής στον Φύλακα Άγγελο [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2020]

Ἅγιε Ἄγγελε τοῦ Θεοῦ, μή δῴης χώραν τῷ πονηρῷ δαίμονι κατακυριεῦσαί μου τῇ καταδυναστείᾳ τοῦ θνητοῦ τούτου σώματος!
Ἐπιμέλεια σύνταξης: katanixi.gr
Ἡ ὁμιλία μεταδόθηκε ζωντανά, στις 15/11 στις 10 πμ., στό κανάλι τοῦ youtube ἐδῶ. Προβλήθηκε διαδικτυακά.
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ:
1. Πρόλογος
2. Ἡ ἑρμηνεία τῆς Προσευχῆς στόν Φύλακα Ἄγγελο
3. Ἐπίλογος
Τήν Κυριακή Η΄ Λουκᾶ, 15 Νοεμβρίου 2020, στίς 10:00 πμ., ὁ πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Νικόλαος Μανώλης μίλησε διαδικτυακά μέ θέμα: «Ἡ ἑρμηνεία τῆς Προσευχῆς στόν Φύλακα Ἄγγελο».
