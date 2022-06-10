Upcoming Global Famine | Unrestricted Truths

Are we running out of food? Know what’s coming:





The globalist agenda in Ukraine is leading to worldwide grain shortages. These paired with oil crises around the world will create not only a lack of food but a lack of transportation to move what food there is.





How can we be prepared? What is the solution to global famine?

Find out on this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, for more insight from James Grundvig go to: https://bit.ly/3zuRamc

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!