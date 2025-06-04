BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Honoring and bringing together Healers of the Faith for MAHA
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
341 followers
1
23 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

We showed at the truth seekers, this was Charlie Ward's conference of almost a month ago now. We're building on really heroes and healers. We're going to the Heroes of the Faith. Well, what does it mean to be a Hero of the Faith? It means you love each other, and you know, we love each other, so even when we don't understand them, we listen, even though we're out of each other's lives for a time because censorship. Maybe somebody goes down, you know, get sick, maybe we lose a hero like Rashid Buttar.

We don't forget. We take time to honor them, and we move forward for them, never losing eyes on the target. And that is that love wins, when all men are sovereign in their own health decisions, when their food's not being poisoned, when we're one nation under God again, and not one nation under a tyrannical government again. As we're watching the leaders that we elected and seeing how fast they're moving, we are moving on the other end, literally, their foundation, supporting them, and I'm speaking mostly of Maha.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/02/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1YqxooLvAyXxv

Rashit Buttar: He who controls the narrative dictates history!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/he-who-controls-the-narrative-dictates-history

Join us for Healers of The Faith, Sunday, June 8th from 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT: https://www.bhnuniversity.com/events/bhntv-world-special-event-healers-of-the-faith

Truth Seekers presentation at: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations

Keywords
healthnewstruthfaithjudy mikovitsdocofdetoxhealersmaha
