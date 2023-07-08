Create New Account
We, the New Federal State of China, are fighting the good game. Join us because we need every single one of you
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2ljse30480

2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact

We, the New Federal State of China, are fighting the good game. Join us because we need every single one of you.

我们新中国联邦正在进行正义斗争。加入我们，因为我们需要你们每一个人。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #NFSCSpeaks

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@mosenglish @moschinese


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

