https://gettr.com/post/p2ljse30480
2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact
We, the New Federal State of China, are fighting the good game. Join us because we need every single one of you.
我们新中国联邦正在进行正义斗争。加入我们，因为我们需要你们每一个人。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #NFSCSpeaks
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@mosenglish @moschinese
