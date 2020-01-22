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The Great Satan at Large (Banned Public Access, Tuscon, 1990)
Styxhexenhammer666
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2634 views • January 22, 2020
Not only was it banned in 1990 it's been scrubbed from the polite side of the internet now as well due to censorship and the outrage mob. Banned from Youtube for "hate speech" that doesn't exist. The whole point was always an attack on evangelicals and censorship. The irony is palpable.

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