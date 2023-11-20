SRA Whistleblower Sabine's Story

Sabine Kurjo McNeill joins Max to share her story as a whistleblower exposing SRA in the Hampstead case in 2014. She studied math and computing, and this led Sabine into creating websites and online forums to help people achieve justice. In 2014, two young children provided their testimonies of horrifying abuse they had experienced by a powerful Cult operating out of the Hampstead Christ Church Primary School and the surrounding community. Scenes of satanic rituals, sexual abuse, infant murder and cannibalism were described in vivid detail by the children. The children named members in the Cult including; the children’s biological father, members of the police force in the school’s jurisdiction, members of the Hampstead community including shop and restaurant owners, staff from at least 7 other schools in the area, and clergy members from the local church. The children were taken from their mother after she reported the abuse. The mother went to Sabine for help. When Sabine began to publish details of the case, she was arrested and spent 4 years in prison.

