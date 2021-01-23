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Conservatives as Domestic Terrorist
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172 views • January 23, 2021
Tom Fitton on Lou Dobbs tonight says Dem and Deep State officials openly planning to target conservatives as ‘domestic terrorists’ is the price of ignoring corruption at the DOJ and the intelligence community.
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All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Lbry >> https://lbry.tv/@walkinverse:2
Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/walkinverse
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
WimKin >> https://wimkin.com/walkinverse
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