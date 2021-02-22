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BUG OUT BAG KIT AND CONTENTS
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371 views • February 22, 2021
So what is a bug out bag kit and contents well it's a lightweight pick up and go kit bag that you will need in an emergency situation or the hammer going down apocalyptic it should be lightweight and not too bulky so you can cross ground with speed but still contain all the essentials to keep you alive in an evasion situation or similar water purification tablets and a little food or ration that can last you over 3 days until further food is found.
#bugoutbag#survival#thebritmre
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The Watching Observer 76
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#bugoutbag#survival#thebritmre
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The Watching Observer 76
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