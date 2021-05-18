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Amazing! Prophecies, Signs & Dreams Come True! But WHY...?
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40 views • May 18, 2021
King James Version Bible references: Ecclesiastes 5:1-3; Psalm 119:10; 2 Timothy 3:1-7 & 13-17; John 14:15; 1 John 2:4; Deuteronomy 13:1-4; 1 Corinthians 14:29-33; 2 Thessalonians 2:9-12
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Abby Charland
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Abby Elizabeth may also be emailed at: [email protected]
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Donations are gratefully received via PayPal or ZellePay:
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Abby Charland
[email protected]
Abby Elizabeth may also be emailed at: [email protected]
Earthen Vessels YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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