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Jesus Judges As Warranted - Proverbs 3:35 (NIV)
34 He mocks proud mockers
but shows favor to the humble and oppressed.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Jesus discredits the detractor.
But He advocates for the Righteous.
And YOU get to pick your side!
https://pc1.tiny.us/rdyusv88
#The_Lord #Lord #mocks #proud #mockers #shows_favor #humble #oppressed #favor