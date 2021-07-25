© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Military Urging Officers To Get Their Houses In Order
Follow
5
Share
Report
500 views • July 25, 2021
Understand, There is a message of hope. Ignore those defeatist attitudes and realize we can overcome this.
The solution was laid out by our founding fathers in the bill of rights. It requires unity and action from all of us, that's the hard part
The solution was laid out by our founding fathers in the bill of rights. It requires unity and action from all of us, that's the hard part
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.