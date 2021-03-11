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PFIZER INTIMIDA PAÍSES PIDIENDO COMO GARANTÍA EDIFICIOS DE EMBAJADAS Y BASES MILITARES
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40 views • March 11, 2021
Según esta noticia entre el minuto 1 a 2 mencionan que ecuador méxico "PANAMA 🇵🇦" perú y uruguay cedieron sus bases militares y edificios de embajadas a la intimidación de Pfizer como garantía por las vacunas.
Lo que hace el gobierno a nuestras espaldas.
Porque ningún medio en Panamá ni el gobierno nos informo de esta negociación
Lo que hace el gobierno a nuestras espaldas.
Porque ningún medio en Panamá ni el gobierno nos informo de esta negociación
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