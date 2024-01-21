‘‘Where's Deborah?’ AKA Biden gets confused (again)

- RT
The guy in charge of America’s nukes has been indulging in his favorite hobby of impersonating ‘old man yells at cloud,’ this time during an event on Thursday in North Carolina. Having just posed for a photo with a woman, Biden immediately thought she was someone else, calling to her as people looked on, confused.
‘I want to mention Congresswoman Deborah Ross, where’s Deborah?’ said Biden. ‘I just had my picture taken with her, that’s probably why she left.’ Deborah Ross hadn’t even been at the event, and Biden had just had a photo with a completely different woman, who no doubt felt very special indeed at this point.
