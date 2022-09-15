Paulaner Salvator Doppelbock 4.75/5

This was a really nice surprise. A complex and delicious brew.7.8 for the ABV, best guessed 1o for the IBUs and the SRM BME is 54.
Interesting and complex with an odd but tasty graduated flavor profile.
I really like this 375 year old recipe.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us
Prost
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
