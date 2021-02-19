Prouty meets Garrison in Oliver Stones JFK

L Fletcher Prouty was lured away to some bullshit mission since he would be in charge of the protection detail for JFK. When Prouty realized that (Allen Dulles wanted jfk dead, he was upset because he was fired due to the cia fiasco in bay of pigs and wanted jfk dead). dulles made sure that lansdale send off prouty on some bullshit misson.



dulles had invited prouty many times to his house and his brothers house to check where prouty stands and if the deep state and military industrial complex could "trust" prouty, if prouty was possible to corrupt since prouty was on a crucial position.



i heard that brightwon mike is fuck buddy with bezos, that is the reason why he sells details about people to low iq bezos. brightwon mike and amazon bexos i have heard have very low iq and think that they are smart. i always need to take a shit when i hear about how low iq asswipes and inbreeded bastards like in this case have too high regards of themselves.



where are my unlimited uploads fucking bastards and wwhy can not i delete my account you sons of prostitutes