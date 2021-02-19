© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prouty meets Garrison in Oliver Stones JFK
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • February 19, 2021
L Fletcher Prouty was lured away to some bullshit mission since he would be in charge of the protection detail for JFK. When Prouty realized that (Allen Dulles wanted jfk dead, he was upset because he was fired due to the cia fiasco in bay of pigs and wanted jfk dead). dulles made sure that lansdale send off prouty on some bullshit misson.
dulles had invited prouty many times to his house and his brothers house to check where prouty stands and if the deep state and military industrial complex could "trust" prouty, if prouty was possible to corrupt since prouty was on a crucial position.
i heard that brightwon mike is fuck buddy with bezos, that is the reason why he sells details about people to low iq bezos. brightwon mike and amazon bexos i have heard have very low iq and think that they are smart. i always need to take a shit when i hear about how low iq asswipes and inbreeded bastards like in this case have too high regards of themselves.
where are my unlimited uploads fucking bastards and wwhy can not i delete my account you sons of prostitutes
dulles had invited prouty many times to his house and his brothers house to check where prouty stands and if the deep state and military industrial complex could "trust" prouty, if prouty was possible to corrupt since prouty was on a crucial position.
i heard that brightwon mike is fuck buddy with bezos, that is the reason why he sells details about people to low iq bezos. brightwon mike and amazon bexos i have heard have very low iq and think that they are smart. i always need to take a shit when i hear about how low iq asswipes and inbreeded bastards like in this case have too high regards of themselves.
where are my unlimited uploads fucking bastards and wwhy can not i delete my account you sons of prostitutes
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.