Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Democratic Political Prosecution is Evil +Illegitimate -- BUT STAY PEACEFUL + Vote
channel image
Recharge Freedom
310 Subscribers
19 views
Published 18 hours ago

The newest indictment in Georgia is a complete joke and fabrication, using RICO laws and charging lawyers whose job it was to dispense legal advice. Despite this, do not rise up and commit acts of violence, this would only give the Democrats legitimacy and the ability to thwart decent people by turning America into a police state.#woke #democrats #fultoncounty #trump


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



Keywords
democratshillary clintonantifarepublicansblmdonald trumpmagarudy giulianigeorgiaus politicspeaceful protestfulton countytrump indictmentgeorgia indictmentfulton county dastay peacefulgeorgia on my mind

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket