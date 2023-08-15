The Democratic Political Prosecution is Evil +Illegitimate -- BUT STAY PEACEFUL + Vote

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The newest indictment in Georgia is a complete joke and fabrication, using RICO laws and charging lawyers whose job it was to dispense legal advice. Despite this, do not rise up and commit acts of violence, this would only give the Democrats legitimacy and the ability to thwart decent people by turning America into a police state.#woke #democrats #fultoncounty #trump
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