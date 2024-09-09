© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby: CHILDREN OF GAZA WHILE CDC MARKS BABIES FOR MORE MRNA
213 views • 7 months ago
WHO'S TEDROS CONDUCTS POLIO KILLING SPREE ON CHILDREN OF GAZA WHILE CDC MARKS BABIES FOR MORE MRNA. WHO Director targets the children of Gaza with polio poison masquerading as public health while continuing the Covid 19 fear campaign to lure people into jabbing babies and children with MORE of the mRNA. According to Drs. Lee and Broudy of the IIRT Incubation Study, these Pfizer, Moderna shots are self assembling into 3D structures after 2 years, this insanity and attack o 6 month old babies must stop!
