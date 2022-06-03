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PeoplesGalacticFleet_#1of3.June3,2022.SunsetOzland.ShipShapesEvident
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103 views • June 03, 2022
A blue-grey sunset 3 June 2022. Large Ships, their shapes evident, are sitting on the horizon. 3 Videos posted June 3,2022 show the variety of Skyships, some are almost fully revealed, zoom in to check out these awesome ships. Be Peaceful.
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