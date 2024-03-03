Revealing/Prophetic: 5 Revelations in the night!
BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN WAS TAKEN ALONG IN THE SPIRIT BY AN ANGEL OF GOD. HE WENT TO DIFFERENT PLACES WHERE REVELATIONS WERE GIVEN TO HIM. LISTEN TO THE WORDS OF THIS SERVANT OF GOD! First Published on January 31, 20012
In the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.