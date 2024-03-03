Create New Account
Prophetic: 5 Revelations in the night!
Published 16 hours ago

Revealing/Prophetic: 5 Revelations in the night!


BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN WAS TAKEN ALONG IN THE SPIRIT BY AN ANGEL OF GOD. HE WENT TO DIFFERENT PLACES WHERE REVELATIONS WERE GIVEN TO HIM. LISTEN TO THE WORDS OF THIS SERVANT OF GOD! First Published on January 31, 20012

In the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com Please share and do not change © BC  





