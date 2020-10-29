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The Hunter Biden's Sex Tapes: Why the Sound of Silence Coming From the FBI and MSM is So Disturbing
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642 views • October 29, 2020
What is very disturbing about the Hunter Biden 'Laptop From Hell' fiasco is just how silent the FBI (who has Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' hard drive and the mainstream media has been in regards to reporting on the various nastiness that has become public from Hunter's perverted and disgusting videos that have been released from his old computers hard drive. With recent revelations from her diary it appears that Joe Biden's daughter is basically admitting that she was sexually abused by her father and that at a young age she was having showers with her father that continued for some time and she feels that led to her having very early urges for sexual relations at a young age. If that happened to Biden's daughter then that may well explain what happened to Hunter and why he liked to walk around the house naked with young women present including his niece Natalie who just happened to be his dead brother Beau's young teenage daughter whom was in his house because Hunter was dating her Mother - Beau's widow. Looking at Hunter Biden's sex tapes has been very disturbing indeed. To find out what an absolute disgusting pervert Joe Biden's son is I have to look at them especially when they involve him getting a foot job from a very young looking teenager.
#HunterBiden
#JoeBiden
#FootMassage
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WATCH: Biden’s granddaughters speak about their grandfather’s run for president
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https://youtu.be/pv9YLI5EvCM
Hunter Biden with Topless 14-Year-Old Girl in Photos?
https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/hunter-biden-topless-14-year-old-girl-photos/
Revolver Exclusive: Inside Source Alleges Underage Photos Found On Hunter’s Laptop Were of a Member of The Biden Family
https://www.revolver.news/2020/10/hunter-laptop-rudy-giuliani-underage-biden-family-member/
Second part of documents showing Hunter Biden’s immorality! (Foot Massage) GTV.org
https://gtv.org/web/#/UserInfo/5f9428ef7de25667c0fda196
Joe Biden's Daughter Diary
https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-source-biden-daughters-diary-details-not-appropriate-showers-with-joe-as-child/
Breaking New Posts: "Joe Biden & His Wife Knew Hunter’s Inappropriate Sexual Involvement with Certain Minor" https://gnews.org/457664/
Hunter Biden Porn
https://gtv.org/web/#/UserInfo/5f9428ef7de25667c0fda196
Mr. Lude @Parler
https://share.par.pw/profile/Lude/posts
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