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Report 240: Jay Parker on Satanism, SRA, Beating Programming with Expanding Consciousness and Going Within
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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86 views • March 14, 2021
Informative & uplifting conversation with Jay Parker on the sad prevalence of Satanism and SRA in America and the world, his own painful childhood, and his awakening to the true reality of the energetic, morphogenetic Universe, where each of our individual energies, spirits, souls, and vibrations contributes hugely to the overall energy frequency world we are immersed in, how each of us can keep growing and learning, how each of us can go within to find our power and our higher selves, raise our consciousness, and help change the world. Detailed walk-through of his website centerpath.weebly.com, with its numerous resources for the just-awakening, the curious, the disinherited, the unhealed, the scientific, and the spiritual among us.
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spiritualitysatanismchild abusesra
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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